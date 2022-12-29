Coast Guard helps in ice rescue in Sturgeon Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard Sturgeon Bay Station helps in an ice rescue.
The U.S. Coast Guard Sturgeon Bay Station helps in an ice rescue.(U.S. Coast Guard Sturgeon Bay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews helped in an ice rescue in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sturgeon Bay responded to their first ice rescue of the season.

The Coast Guard says they received a report of two fishermen stuck on a floe that broke free at Sherwood Point. The Coast Guard sent out their Rapid Deployment Craft and helped one person to shore.

“Both fishermen recovered safely and no medical assistance required,” reads a statement from the Coast Guard. “Remember, no ice is safe ice and tell somebody when you are going out!”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
Blizzard warnings have been extended into western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire and the Dells.
Snow moves out; bitter cold and blizzard warnings move in
Santa tracker
NORAD’s Santa Tracker returns! Here’s how to follow his journey

Latest News

Janesville grandmother creates escape room
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
Extended Forecast
Mostly Cloudy and Mild Today
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles