Eight classrooms at Platteville school temporarily unusable after pipe burst

PLATTEVILLE Wis. (WMTV) - A water pipe broke at a Platteville school and has left eight classrooms unusable for the next eight weeks, according to the Platteville School District.

Staff with the Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center was alerted of the incident the morning after Christmas, and since then they have begun assessing the damage.

Principal Tammy Haag said while the situation is stressful, they are trying to remain positive. While students and staff will be displaced from the eight rooms, they will be allowed to remain in the building.

“Thinking about parents and families and teachers and everyone involved, that I think being in this building is probably the best-case scenario,” Haag said. “We decided to make it work and we’re just building some rooms in our gym and our multipurpose room.”

Kindergarten teacher Liz Weittenhiller has taught in her classroom for five years but has been teaching for 17. She said she has collected many items over the years, some of which were damaged in the incident.

“At the end of the day they’re what make the classroom home for us and we spend nine hours a day here and you want it to be comfortable and I guess I just worry about recreating that in a different space,” she said. “This is my 17th year and I think it’s no secret that teachers spend a lot of personal money on items and yeah they’re just things but they’re favorite books that we’ve purchased, they’re items that kids have given us over the years.”

Despite the chaos, staff believe the kids will adapt quickly.

“I think the kids are gonna do great because they’re resilient, sometimes more resilient than adults are,” Haag said.

The students and staff impacted will be relocated to the school’s gym where temporary classrooms will be set up.

