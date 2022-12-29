Gov. Evers issues new round of pardons, total rises to over 700

Tony Evers in Chippewa Falls
Tony Evers in Chippewa Falls(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his first round of pardons since being reelected, Gov. Tony Evers’ total number of pardons ever granted topped 700.

The governor granted 171 pardons, according to an announcement Thursday, bringing the total up to 774.

“A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community,” Evers explained.

Executive Order #30 permits those convicted of a felony to apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges.

“It’s an important tool to not only live out our Wisconsin values of empathy, compassion, and respect, but to open the doors of opportunity for individuals, their families, and their communities,” Evers said. “”It’s an important tool to not only live out our Wisconsin values of empathy, compassion, and respect, but to open the doors of opportunity for individuals, their families, and their communities.”

Under the Wisconsin Constitution, governors can pardon those convicted of crimes. The official act of forgiveness restores the rights of someone convicted of a felony, including serving on a jury, holding public office and holding certain professional licenses. Evers added that a pardon does not expunge court records.

