Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to retire with the Packers

Green Bay Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix runs after an interception during the second half of an...
Green Bay Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix runs after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Philadelphia.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has informed the team of his decision to retire with the Green Bay Packers.

Clinton-Dix was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In his four-plus seasons with Green Bay, he recorded 14 interceptions and three forced fumbles. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 after leading the team with five interceptions. He appeared in 71 regular season games from 2014-2018.

He was traded to the Washington Football Team during the 2018 regular season, then played in 16 games for the Chicago Bears in 2019.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
Blizzard warnings have been extended into western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire and the Dells.
Snow moves out; bitter cold and blizzard warnings move in
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

Latest News

Wisconsin hockey plays Lake Superior State at Fiserv Forum on December 28, 2022 in the Kwik...
Wisconsin blanks Lake Superior State 4-0 in Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike dives for the end zone in front of Oklahoma State...
Wisconsin beats Oklahoma State 24-17 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
The Packers Dean Lowry recovers a fumble against the Washington Football Team on October 24,...
Packers put DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve with calf issue
The Wisconsin Badgers take the field pregame ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday,...
Badgers win season finale against Oklahoma State