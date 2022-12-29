Instinct protects Columbus family during holiday fire

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbus family decided to sleep on the main floor rather than upstairs on Christmas night, later waking to a fire partially destroying the upper level of their rural home.

Ken Law’s wife Mollie smelled copper upstairs after a breaker tripped late Sunday night. The couple’s 7-year-old slept on the main floor and they made a plan to call an electrician on Monday.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, Ken said he and his wife woke up to smoke and flames burning through the upstairs hallway. The family grabbed warm clothes, went outside and called 9-1-1.

“First it’s get him out then get my wife out and make sure they’re safe,” Ken said, of his initial reaction to the flames.

According to Rio Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief John Butterbaugh, his station and Doylestown Fire Dept. responded to the scene after receiving a page at 2 a.m. Monday. Chief Butterbaugh said responders were able to contain the extensive damage to the upstairs level because the Laws closed every bedroom door.

”It is the most important thing you can do is to close the doors and close the windows and that is probably the most critical thing you can do to stop the spread of a fire in a home,” he said. ”It robs the fire of oxygen and that’s one of the three main ingredients to keep the fire going.”

Their son’s bedroom, clothes and Christmas presents were destroyed, including a brand new telescope. The family’s kitten Dish was also killed.

The home did not have working smoke detectors, which Chief Butterbaugh said might have alerted them sooner.

The Laws do not have renter’s insurances, so Ken said they will need to pay for damage themselves. He said their family is grateful for friends Jennelle Brown and Justin Donner for organizing a GoFundMe to cover some financial costs.

”That’s how we’ll be able to pretty much use it to rebuild stuff and try to give him a sense of normalcy,” Ken said. “And just… make up for a good Christmas that turned bad.”

Ken and his family are currently looking for month-to-month housing while staying at his mother’s home in Columbus.

Fire Chief Butterbaugh said they believe the fire was caused by old electric wiring. He said if anyone ever smells anything suspicious, they should not hesitate to call 9-1-1.

