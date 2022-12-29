Janesville grandmother creates escape room

Janesville Grandma's Escape Room
Janesville Grandma's Escape Room(NBC15)
By Sam Matheny
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room.

“I just thought it would be a fun way when my family got together because they are from various parts of the country,” said Kuczek. “That it would be a fun family thing to do.”

Carol Kuczek has been creating escape rooms for her family for the past several years but says this year’s theme came out of nowhere. She claims it could be her most difficult one yet.

“I decided I wanted to make a witches’ hat early this year to have as a decoration for the house,” Kuczek added. “One thing started becoming something else, and I thought - I am going to do the witches’ lair escape room.”

While many escape rooms cost money, Kuczek says a profit isn’t necessarily part of her future plans. She hopes to have more people from around the community experience her creation.

“It’s been just a fun process. It really has. I hope anybody and everybody who can come and do the escape room has a good time,” claimed the creator. “That’s my goal. It’s to have fun and to enjoy yourself.”

