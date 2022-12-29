Janesville Jets drop off bears for children in the hospital

All of the bears were collected from fans during a game earlier this month.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Janesville Jets hockey team made a special trip to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center Wednesday to deliver teddy bears to children.

Emergency Department Director Jennifer Lorenz said there has been an increase in pediatric patients, so it’s nice to give them something comforting during their stay.

“They calm down, they stop crying,” Lorenz said. “You can see them snuggle into them. It’s just something comforting that they’re used to. Rather than us strangers coming in trying to do things. So it’s pretty nice to watch.”

The team said over 100 bears were collected for kids.

