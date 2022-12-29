MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mauston man accused of attempted sexual assault of a child was arrested Tuesday, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The arrest of the suspect, Jonathan Tonyan, happened after a month-long undercover investigation by the sheriff’s office, officials explained Wednesday.

The man is accused of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and bail jumping.

According to court records, Tonyan appeared in court Wednesday and his cash bond was set at $25,000. He is set to appear in court again on Feb. 1 for an initial appearance.

The sheriff’s office noted that it was assisted by the Mauston Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.