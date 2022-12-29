Mauston man accused of attempted sexual assault of a child

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mauston man accused of attempted sexual assault of a child was arrested Tuesday, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The arrest of the suspect, Jonathan Tonyan, happened after a month-long undercover investigation by the sheriff’s office, officials explained Wednesday.

The man is accused of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and bail jumping.

According to court records, Tonyan appeared in court Wednesday and his cash bond was set at $25,000. He is set to appear in court again on Feb. 1 for an initial appearance.

The sheriff’s office noted that it was assisted by the Mauston Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

