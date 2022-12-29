Mild & Active Stretch To End Year

Few Showers Tonight

Mild Temperatures Remain

New Year’s Eve Wintry Mix

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It seems that we have flipped seasons going from early season cold and snow to spring-like temperatures! Overall, we will round out the year and head into 2023 on a mild note. Unfortunately, warm weather this time of year usually comes with gloomy weather and active conditions. This will be the case over the next 7-10 days with a more seasonable pattern heading in towards the end of the period.

A low pressure and cold front will slide through the area tonight. This will bring some spotty showers and gusty winds behind the frontal passage. Overnight lows will dip to around the freezing mark. Winds pick up out of the south and west 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. This should be out of here early Friday with a pretty nice end to the week. A mix of sun and clouds with early highs into the middle 30s falling slowly through the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the west 5-10 mph.

New Year’s Eve will start off with a little sunshine before clouds quickly return ahead of our next weathermaker. The high will be near 40 degrees. A weak disturbance moves in Saturday evening into Sunday morning and could impact those New Year’s Eve plans. This will be in the form of some scattered rain and snow showers. Overnight lows will be around 30. Decreasing clouds to welcome the new year with highs back to the lower 40s.

A much larger storm system greets us to start next week. This will surge unseasonably warm temperatures to around 50 degrees Monday and Tuesday. It will also come with a really good chance of rain. Some of the rain could be heavy and an isolated storm can’t be completely ruled out. While flooding is not expected at this time, it bears watching how the track develops in the days ahead.

Cooler, more seasonable weather returns for the second half of the week with a chance of some snow showers.

