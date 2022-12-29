Mostly Cloudy and Mild Today

Mild Temperatures

Sprinkles and Drizzle Possible

A Quiet Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

Friday will be the worst day of the storm. Even though snow, for the most part, will be done, travel will be extremely difficult if not impossible at times. Winds will be gusting 40-50 mph creating white-out conditions. With temperatures only in the single digits, wind chills will be around -20 during the daytime hours.

Friday night will not offer much improvement despite the snow being done with. Winds will continue to gust in the 40-50 mph range. Considerable blowing and drifting snow will make travel difficult to impossible into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be below zero with wind chills down to -40.

Saturday will start off messy with difficult travel. Winds will still be gusty on Saturday to around 30 mph. This will lead to continued blowing and drifting snow. While travel will be difficult early, there should be a slight improvement later in the day. Temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills remaining around -20. Things should start to calm down Saturday night into Christmas Sunday morning.

Christmas will be cold, but calm and sunny. Highs in the single digits. Sunshine will allow for storm cleanup to continue and improve road conditions. There will be another chance of light snow heading into early next week as temperatures remain well below normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.