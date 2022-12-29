MPD: Madison thief robs victim in her garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the suspect accused of robbing a woman while she was taking groceries out of car on Madison’s east side.

After taking the victim’s purse and keys, the alleged thief almost immediately dropped them after he discovered the wallet had no money in it, the Madison Police Department report stated.

The woman called police shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the report continued. When the officers arrived, she explained that she was inside her garage at the time and the suspect came in through an open door. He allegedly held scissors to her neck and demanded cash. The man took off without her purse and wallet after discovering she had no money on her.

The Madison Police Department releases pictures of a suspect who robbed a victim in her garage in the 1000 block of Tony Dr., on Dec. 28, 2022. (Madison Police Dept.)

Investigators brought in a K9 unit but were unable to track down the suspect. MPD is now reviewing digital evidence including video from home security cameras. The department released several pictures of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

The Madison Police Department releases pictures of a suspect who robbed a victim in her garage in the 1000 block of Tony Dr., on Dec. 28, 2022. (Madison Police Dept.)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.