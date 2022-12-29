New Rib Mountain park plan calls for more skiing, hiking

Rib Mountain State Park is set to get a facelift
Rib Mountain State Park
Rib Mountain State Park(wsaw)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rib Mountain State Park is set to get a facelift after the state Department of Natural Resources policy board earlier this month approved a new master plan for the park.

The plan allows the park's ski resort, Granite Peak, to lease an additional 100 acres of public land, Wisconsin Public Radio reported Wednesday. Resort operators say they'd like to establish more runs.

Meanwhile, state and county governments could acquire as much as 1,160 acres around the existing park for new projects that could include a nature center and a new network of trails for hikers and bikers.

The plan has been in the works for more than three years. A group of neighbors called Leave Rib Mountain Alone has opposed any new developments for the park. DNR officials added the expanded trail network in response to the group's criticisms.

Rib Mountain State Park is located in Marathon County south of Wausau.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
Blizzard warnings have been extended into western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire and the Dells.
Snow moves out; bitter cold and blizzard warnings move in

Latest News

Wausau native and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday, December 21...
Wisconsin radio magnate Duey ‘Duke’ Wright dies age 83
The Packers Dean Lowry recovers a fumble against the Washington Football Team on October 24,...
Packers put DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve with calf issue
Adam N. Payne
Evers picks county administrator as next DNR secretary
Fred Prehn
Walker appointee Fred Prehn resigns from DNR board