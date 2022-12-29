Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash

Sauk Co., Wis. (WMTV) - Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east on I-90/94 near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it.

One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the other occupants of the car were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two individuals in pickup truck were not injured.

After investigating, WSP says signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg. Sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for operating while under the influence.

After a blood draw at the hospital, he was booked into the Sauk County jail and is now facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by underage driver, and drive wrong way on divided highway.

The name of the person killed, as well as the names of the other individuals are being withheld at this time while WSP investigates.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Lake Delton Police Department, Kilbourn Fire Department, Dells/Delton EMS, and Sauk County Highway Department all assisted.

