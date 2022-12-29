Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash

(stock)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sauk Co., Wis. (WMTV) - Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east on I-90/94 near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it.

One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the other occupants of the car were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two individuals in pickup truck were not injured.

After investigating, WSP says signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg. Sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for operating while under the influence.

After a blood draw at the hospital, he was booked into the Sauk County jail and is now facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by underage driver, and drive wrong way on divided highway.

The name of the person killed, as well as the names of the other individuals are being withheld at this time while WSP investigates.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Lake Delton Police Department, Kilbourn Fire Department, Dells/Delton EMS, and Sauk County Highway Department all assisted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
Blizzard warnings have been extended into western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire and the Dells.
Snow moves out; bitter cold and blizzard warnings move in
Santa tracker
NORAD’s Santa Tracker returns! Here’s how to follow his journey

Latest News

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles
Wisconsin hockey plays Lake Superior State at Fiserv Forum on December 28, 2022 in the Kwik...
Wisconsin blanks Lake Superior State 4-0 in Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off
Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50%...
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles
The Belleville community is mourning the loss of teacher Ed Neumann.
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher