VIDEO: Good Samaritans help officers lift stolen car off trapped 65-year-old bicyclist

Authorities in California say good Samaritans helped officers pull a car off a 65-year-old bicyclist. (Source: Watsonville Police Department/BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - Good Samaritans helped officers rescue a cyclist who ended up trapped under a stolen car last week.

The Watsonville Police Department shared body camera footage that captured the intense moments that afternoon as residents joined officers to help free a 65-year-old man from underneath the vehicle.

Authorities said the actions of those at the scene that day saved the man’s life.

The department said officers were approaching the stolen car when the suspect jumped out of the driver’s side and ran off. The moving vehicle then struck the cyclist, trapping him.

According to police, the suspected car thief was eventually caught and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
Blizzard warnings have been extended into western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire and the Dells.
Snow moves out; bitter cold and blizzard warnings move in

Latest News

Janesville Jets drop off teddy bears.
Janesville Jets drop off bears for children in the hospital
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mauston man accused of attempted sexual assault of a child
At least 37 are confirmed dead as a result of the storm in Erie County.
Crime plagues blizzard-buried Buffalo as weather death toll rises
Janesville Grandma's Escape Room
Janesville grandmother creates escape room