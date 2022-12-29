Weekend Events: Ringing in the New Year!

As we wrap up the year, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the end of one year and the start of a new one!
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s hard to believe we’re already heading into the final weekend of 2022.

Destination Madison’s Rob Gard sat down with NBC15 on Thursday with some suggestions for events to check out, right here in the Madison area.

Highlights include: Winter Break at the Madison Children’s Museum downtown, with events happening all weekend long; an ABBA-inspired dance party at the Sylvee on New Year’s Eve; Rotary in Lights at the Village Park in Waunakee and Winter Nature Hikes at the UW-Madison Arboretum.

For more information about any of these upcoming events, and the latest updates on weekly events and activities happening in the Madison area, visit Destination Madison’s website.

