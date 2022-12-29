Wisconsin blanks Lake Superior State 4-0 in Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The hunt to defend their title is off to a good start for the Badgers. Wisconsin men’s hockey shut out Lake Superior State 4-0 in their first game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.

After the success of last year’s inaugural tournament, Gazelle Group president Rick Giles said, “The feedback we received from the teams, the fans and the media was tremendous, and we look forward to making the 2022 event even better.”

The Badgers won the 2021 tournament in a shootout against Providence, after previously trailing 2-0 in the third period.

UMass fell to Clarkson 6-3 in the opening game of the 2022 tournament, followed by the Badgers and Lake Superior State who started at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Wisconsin native Brock Caufield opened up scoring in the second period with a goal to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead. Caufield’s goal was followed by a Carson Bantle power-play goal to make it 2-0 Wisconsin.

Sam Strange and Liam Malmquist would each score in the third to secure the Badgers victory and punch their ticket back to the championship game.

The Badgers will play Clarkson in the championship on Thursday, December 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

