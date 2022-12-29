Woman killed in Juneau Co. shooting, man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people are dead after a shooting in rural Juneau County.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it arrived around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday for a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O in Plymouth Township. Authorities determined that there were shots fired.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and discovered two people in a home that were dead. Officials stated that a woman was shot and killed. A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the scene. The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the individuals.

