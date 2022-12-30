Alliant Energy completes 473-acre solar project in Rock County

FULTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The North Rock Solar Project in Rock County is completed, Alliant Energy announced Wednesday.

The 473-acre solar farm in Fulton has nearly 120,000 solar panels to provide electricity to approximately 13,000 homes. The completion of the new solar farm makes Alliant Energy the largest owner-operator of solar generation in Wisconsin.

Rock County Board Supervisor Connie Winter said the community has already benefited from the jobs and economic impact created by the project.

“When you consider the additional local revenue and future growth potential that a site like this creates, we’re really fortunate to be at the forefront of Wisconsin’s energy transformation,” Winter said.

Officials believe the town of Fulton and Rock County will receive approximately $6 million in combined shared revenue payments over time.

