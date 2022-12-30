Alliant Energy completes 473-acre solar project in Rock County

(Alliant Energy)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The North Rock Solar Project in Rock County is completed, Alliant Energy announced Wednesday.

The 473-acre solar farm in Fulton has nearly 120,000 solar panels to provide electricity to approximately 13,000 homes. The completion of the new solar farm makes Alliant Energy the largest owner-operator of solar generation in Wisconsin.

Rock County Board Supervisor Connie Winter said the community has already benefited from the jobs and economic impact created by the project.

“When you consider the additional local revenue and future growth potential that a site like this creates, we’re really fortunate to be at the forefront of Wisconsin’s energy transformation,” Winter said.

Officials believe the town of Fulton and Rock County will receive approximately $6 million in combined shared revenue payments over time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
Blizzard warnings have been extended into western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire and the Dells.
Snow moves out; bitter cold and blizzard warnings move in
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

Latest News

Sun Prairie and Marshall paramedics prepare to consolidate
Following Rock River drowning, officials urge caution as temperatures rise
MMSD moves forward with Capital High School renovations
Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at Southwest Airlines service desk at...
What to do if your flight gets canceled