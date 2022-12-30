Carbon monoxide leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cause of a spike in carbon monoxide levels that forced the evacuation of a large downtown Madison apartment building late Thursday night was still under investigation as firefighters departed the scene several hours later.

Firefighters arrived just before 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of West Washington Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm that was sounding.

Firefighters suspected the cause of the CO buildup at the complex could be traced to the underground parking garage and a malfunctioning underground ventilation system. The breakdown would have allowed exhaust fumes to seep into common hallways. Ventilating the garage and hallways cut the CO levels in the building approximately in half, but MFD’s statement noted “they could not definitively prove that this was the source.”

While the suspected reason was found underground, the carbon monoxide detector that sensed it – and spurred the firefighters’ response – was on the sixth floor. MFD indicated that was the only alarm that went off because of the high levels of the deadly gas. However, when the first engine company entered the building shortly before midnight, their air monitors quickly picked up on it as soon as they went into the lobby. Firefighters’ first readings started around 18 ppm before increasing to 60 ppm, at which point, firefighters pulled the fire alarm to get everyone out of the building. They also called MG&E and the property manager.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, sustained levels above 70 ppm can lead to symptoms like headache, fatigue, and nausea. If levels start topping 150 to 200 ppm, an individual is at risk of becoming disoriented, passing out, or dying.

MFD firefighters worked to ventilate the building, but noted levels remained around 20-35 ppm in people’s apartment units.

The fire department determined residents needed to completely evacuate the building until the source of the carbon monoxide could be identified. The property manager said they would cover hotel costs for the displaced residents.

MFD said that a repair technician responded to evaluate the parking garage ventilation system.

MFD cleared its crews just after 3 a.m. Friday and said there were no illnesses reported from the carbon monoxide.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said just before 11 a.m. Friday that she could not confirm if the building was still evacuated since the time firefighters left. She added that the fire department does not need to be involved in approving if occupants can reenter a building and that the property manager may work with other agencies, like a utility company, to deem the building safe.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.