Carbon monoxide leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building

Firefighters responded around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, to the 500 block of W. Washington...
Firefighters responded around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, to the 500 block of W. Washington Avenue for a carbon monoxide leak.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cause of a spike in carbon monoxide levels that forced the evacuation of a large downtown Madison apartment building late Thursday night was still under investigation as firefighters departed the scene several hours later.

Firefighters arrived just before 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of West Washington Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm that was sounding.

Firefighters suspected the cause of the CO buildup at the complex could be traced to the underground parking garage and a malfunctioning underground ventilation system. The breakdown would have allowed exhaust fumes to seep into common hallways. Ventilating the garage and hallways cut the CO levels in the building approximately in half, but MFD’s statement noted “they could not definitively prove that this was the source.”

While the suspected reason was found underground, the carbon monoxide detector that sensed it – and spurred the firefighters’ response – was on the sixth floor. MFD indicated that was the only alarm that went off because of the high levels of the deadly gas. However, when the first engine company entered the building shortly before midnight, their air monitors quickly picked up on it as soon as they went into the lobby. Firefighters’ first readings started around 18 ppm before increasing to 60 ppm, at which point, firefighters pulled the fire alarm to get everyone out of the building. They also called MG&E and the property manager.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, sustained levels above 70 ppm can lead to symptoms like headache, fatigue, and nausea. If levels start topping 150 to 200 ppm, an individual is at risk of becoming disoriented, passing out, or dying.

MFD firefighters worked to ventilate the building, but noted levels remained around 20-35 ppm in people’s apartment units.

The fire department determined residents needed to completely evacuate the building until the source of the carbon monoxide could be identified. The property manager said they would cover hotel costs for the displaced residents.

MFD said that a repair technician responded to evaluate the parking garage ventilation system.

MFD cleared its crews just after 3 a.m. Friday and said there were no illnesses reported from the carbon monoxide.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said just before 11 a.m. Friday that she could not confirm if the building was still evacuated since the time firefighters left. She added that the fire department does not need to be involved in approving if occupants can reenter a building and that the property manager may work with other agencies, like a utility company, to deem the building safe.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

Latest News

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Over a dozen shell casings found on Madison’s north side
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Woman killed in Juneau Co. shooting, man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Doubleday’s Sports Pub in Cottage Grove is one of more than 2,000 SafeRide providers in...
‘SafeRide’ offers free drive home from Wisconsin bars; safe ride options for NYE weekend
Extended Forecast
A Quiet Holiday Weekend Forecast