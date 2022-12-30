Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 with the whole family in the Wisconsin Dells

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are wrapping up the final days of 2022, and if you’re looking for some family-friendly, fun last-minute plans to celebrate the New Year, the Wisconsin Dells has a lot of great options in store this year.

While traditionally New Year’s Eve has been seen as a time for just adults, lots of kids want to get in on the action, too!

So, for kids or maybe adults with a bedtime, the Dells is offering two “Noon Year’s Eve” celebrations, at the Grateful Shed and Knuckleheads. These are complete with lots of activities, prizes, confetti, giveaways and a balloon drop at noon!

All of the Wisconsin Dells big resorts go all out for New Year’s Eve, too, with parties including DJ-led dance parties, midnight toasts and food specials. But, most of the events are for resort guests only, so make sure to book your reservation soon.

Kalahari Resorts offers their grand buffet — available for both guests and non-guests alike.

For the outdoor lovers, Cascade Mountain will be open until midnight on Saturday with a firework celebration to ring in the new year. And at Mirror and Devil’s Lake state parks, adults and children alike can start the new year strong with the First Day Hikes on Sunday.

For a full list of public events, you can check out the calendar on the Wisconsin Dells website.

