Following Rock River drowning, officials urge caution as temperatures rise

ROCK COUNTY Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials are encouraging people to be safe on the ice as warmer temperatures linger. The warning comes after a recent incident in which a women fell through the ice on the Rock River and drowned.

Despite Wisconsin seeing temperatures in the 40s and 50s, there are still some patches of ice on area lakes and rivers, and also people who are comfortable walking on those areas. But, if you are considering heading out on the ice, Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office Captain Mark Thompson said there are some precautions you should take.

“We’re very leery when people get on the river, the lakes are different,” Thompson said. “There’s not quite that current underneath that changes the the width or depth of the ice. So I think that’s what they probably ran into Friday is there was a difference in, in ice width and our victim found the thin ice area and fell through.”

Thompson said the warmer temperatures will not only melt the current ice, but the water which will accumulate and re-freeze will not be as strong as it would be had it not thawed.

Owner of Janesville store ‘It’s a Keeper Bait Shop,’ Shawn McCarten said Wisconsin fisherman are used to the fluctuating temperatures.

“This melt down is not helping us, but it’s not actually hurting the fishing on the ice levels right now, it’s just the depths,” he said. “If we had just a couple inches of ice then I’d be very concerned, but with the established ice we had, this little melt down is not gonna damage it very much.”

McCarten said as long as safety is a priority, the fun does not need to stop.

“You never want to go out and venture by yourself onto any body of water or ice by yourself. You should always go with someone. Stay with the crowds, early ice, and spud your way out until you get good solid ice.”

