Luke Fickell continues to collect Badgers quarterbacks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It seems that Badgers Head Coach Luke Fickell likes quarterbacks.

A lot.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN is reporting that former SMU Quarterback Tanner Mordecai is “expected to land at Wisconsin, sources told ESPN.”

Mordecai confirmed the news later in a tweet Friday afternoon, thanking his current program and saying he was excited to be a Badger.

“Wisconsin- after conversations with Coach Fickell and Coach Longo, I am excited to announce I will utilize my last year of eligibility at the University of Wisconsin,” Mordecai said. “I could not be more fired up to play at a school with rich history and a winning culture. Let’s ride!”

Badgers fans should be excited. Mordecai passed for 7,152 yards, 72 touchdowns and only 22 interceptions in the past two season with SMU.

He also had 13 games of 300 passing yards or more while at SMU.

Mordecai is the second quarterback the Badgers have added from the transfer portal. Nick Evers, the former Oklahoma QB is heading to Wisconsin to play for UW.

