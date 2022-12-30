Luke Fickell continues to collect Badgers quarterbacks

Wisconsin adds another transfer portal QB to the team
Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the second half of an NCAA...
Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Tulane won 59-24. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It seems that Badgers Head Coach Luke Fickell likes quarterbacks.

A lot.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN is reporting that former SMU Quarterback Tanner Mordecai is “expected to land at Wisconsin, sources told ESPN.”

Mordecai confirmed the news later in a tweet Friday afternoon, thanking his current program and saying he was excited to be a Badger.

“Wisconsin- after conversations with Coach Fickell and Coach Longo, I am excited to announce I will utilize my last year of eligibility at the University of Wisconsin,” Mordecai said. “I could not be more fired up to play at a school with rich history and a winning culture. Let’s ride!”

Badgers fans should be excited. Mordecai passed for 7,152 yards, 72 touchdowns and only 22 interceptions in the past two season with SMU.

He also had 13 games of 300 passing yards or more while at SMU.

Mordecai is the second quarterback the Badgers have added from the transfer portal. Nick Evers, the former Oklahoma QB is heading to Wisconsin to play for UW.

Related Content: Badgers Quarterback Graham Mertz enters transfer portal

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

Latest News

The Wisconsin Badgers take the field pregame ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday,...
Badgers win season finale against Oklahoma State
The Badgers will face Oklahoma State on Tuesday, December 27.
Badgers head to Phoenix for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Badgers land four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Mertz heading to Florida