MMSD moves forward with Capital High School renovations

(Madison Metropolitan School District)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) officials provided an update on Capital High School’s construction Monday.

The former Hoyt Elementary and Madison School and Community Recreation building is being transformed into the new Capital High School as part of MMSD’s 2020 facilities referendum.

Contractors are completing environmental work and interior demolition to prepare for renovations. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems are set to be replaced and upgraded.

(Madison Metropolitan School District)

Concrete foundations for the elevator addition have been poured, with masonry work on the elevator shaft beginning over the next few weeks. A former outdoor area is set to be enclosed to serve as an interior learning space.

(Madison Metropolitan School District)

