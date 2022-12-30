Monona native runs 65+ miles in 24 hours to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Running 65 miles in 24 hours and raising money for Alzheimer’s support and research -- that is Brett Lotte’s goal heading into the New Year.

The Monona native is setting out to run this distance for the second year in a row in hopes of raising money for and awareness of the disease that touched him and his family.

Lottes conquered the Madison Capitol Square Friday morning, beginning his run at 12 a.m. and wrapping it up almost 13 hours later. He said he hopes to inspire healthy living through physical activity, something he said minimizes the effects of the disease, which both his father and grandmother were diagnosed with.

“I chose to run like 65 miles because, to raise money for Alzheimer’s awareness, and every 65 seconds someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the U.S,” Lottes said. “That’s why like 65 is significant and I kind of started it because, it kind of started during COVID, I started running a lot because that was about all I really could do when social distance and what not.”

Lottes has set a goal of $5,000 this year, all proceeds to directly benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. To contribute to his fundraiser, visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1740866792960753/.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

Latest News

Bird watchers, New York.
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
South Dakota extends in-state tuition to Wisconsin, Illinois
Wisconsin Veterans Affairs Secretary-designee Mary Kolar (WBAY photo)
Wisconsin secretary of veterans affairs to retire
Wisconsin ‘committee’ wagers on elections over fish, beer