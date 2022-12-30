Monona native runs 65+ miles in 24 hours to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Running 65 miles in 24 hours and raising money for Alzheimer’s support and research -- that is Brett Lotte’s goal heading into the New Year.

The Monona native is setting out to run this distance for the second year in a row in hopes of raising money for and awareness of the disease that touched him and his family.

Lottes conquered the Madison Capitol Square Friday morning, beginning his run at 12 a.m. and wrapping it up almost 13 hours later. He said he hopes to inspire healthy living through physical activity, something he said minimizes the effects of the disease, which both his father and grandmother were diagnosed with.

“I chose to run like 65 miles because, to raise money for Alzheimer’s awareness, and every 65 seconds someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the U.S,” Lottes said. “That’s why like 65 is significant and I kind of started it because, it kind of started during COVID, I started running a lot because that was about all I really could do when social distance and what not.”

Lottes has set a goal of $5,000 this year, all proceeds to directly benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. To contribute to his fundraiser, visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1740866792960753/.

