MPD: Man arrested for 4 burglary charges

(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested on several burglary charges, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD).

A search warrant was served at an apartment unit on the 1500 block of Wright St. on Dec. 21. Officials entered and collected evidence from the apartment.

The 49-year-old suspect was arrested on four counts of burglary for two MPD and two University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department (UWPD) cases.

The Burglary Crime Unit, Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department assisted with the search and arrest.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

Latest News

There's still time to donate to Share Your Holidays
There's still time to donate to Share Your Holidays
Red Cross calls for increased blood donations following recent snowstorms
Officials are responding to a barn fire in Dane County.
Multiple agencies respond to Dane Co. barn fire
While traditionally New Year’s Eve has been seen as a time for just adults, lots of kids want...
Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 with the whole family in the Wisconsin Dells