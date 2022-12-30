MPD: Man arrested for 4 burglary charges
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested on several burglary charges, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD).
A search warrant was served at an apartment unit on the 1500 block of Wright St. on Dec. 21. Officials entered and collected evidence from the apartment.
The 49-year-old suspect was arrested on four counts of burglary for two MPD and two University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department (UWPD) cases.
The Burglary Crime Unit, Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department assisted with the search and arrest.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.