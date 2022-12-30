MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.

An MPD Sergeant deployed a drone near the crash and successfully located the suspect. The drone captured the suspect hiding in a dumpster and behind trees.

The suspect was taken into custody. According to MPD, he was wanted out of Milwaukee for second-degree reckless homicide.

