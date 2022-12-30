MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.

An MPD Sergeant deployed a drone near the crash and successfully located the suspect. The drone captured the suspect hiding in a dumpster and behind trees.

The suspect was taken into custody. According to MPD, he was wanted out of Milwaukee for second-degree reckless homicide.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

Latest News

Monona native runs 65+ miles in 24 hours to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease
Bird watchers, New York.
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
South Dakota extends in-state tuition to Wisconsin, Illinois
Wisconsin Veterans Affairs Secretary-designee Mary Kolar (WBAY photo)
Wisconsin secretary of veterans affairs to retire
Wisconsin ‘committee’ wagers on elections over fish, beer