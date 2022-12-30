Multiple agencies respond to Dane Co. barn fire

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost a dozen agencies are responding to a reported barn fire Friday in Dane County, authorities reported.

Dane County dispatchers said the fire was reported just after 3:45 p.m. Friday on County Road VV. The dispatcher said the roadway north of Highway 19 is closed.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Multiple units are responding to the scene, including Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie, Columbus, DeForest, Dane, McFarland, Marshall, Truax and Waunakee.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.