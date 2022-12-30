Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade

The Tournament of Roses Parade begins at 10 a.m. CT Monday, January 2
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a proud graduate of Eagle River and has been instrumental in representing students from our area in this year’s New Year’s parade.

“She wanted to have north central Wisconsin represented in the Tournament of Roses Parade in a fashion that would never happen if they tried to do it on their own,” said DC Everest Band Director Joe Finnegan.

Four hundred kids from Lakeland, DC Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, Wausau East, and Antigo will make up the second-largest band ever to perform in the parade.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that thanks to Amy Wainscott, we would have never had this opportunity,” Finnegan said.

Finnegan says despite the size, the group is meshing well. DC Everest student Anika Lindell has the daunting task of keeping everyone on track during the parade.

“Our job is making sure everyone is on the same beat. Doing whistle commands, just kind of leading the group down the parade route,” said DC Everest High School Drum Major Anika Lindell.

They’re even planning on playing an original piece that represents our little corner of the world. “The piece is pretty exciting. It starts with America the Beautiful, and just adds little snippets of On Wisconsin until it just can’t take it anymore,” Finnegan said.

Lindell says it’s something that will stay with the kids for years to come. “It’s an experience that no one is going to forget and I know that it’s something that I’m so looking forward to,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

Latest News

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Over a dozen shell casings found on Madison’s north side
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Woman killed in Juneau Co. shooting, man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Doubleday’s Sports Pub in Cottage Grove is one of more than 2,000 SafeRide providers in...
‘SafeRide’ offers free drive home from Wisconsin bars; safe ride options for NYE weekend
Extended Forecast
A Quiet Holiday Weekend Forecast
The Madison Fire Department is warning about burst pipes due to freezing after responding to...
Madison Fire responds to dozens of burst pipes over holiday weekend