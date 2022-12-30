Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a proud graduate of Eagle River and has been instrumental in representing students from our area in this year’s New Year’s parade.

“She wanted to have north central Wisconsin represented in the Tournament of Roses Parade in a fashion that would never happen if they tried to do it on their own,” said DC Everest Band Director Joe Finnegan.

Four hundred kids from Lakeland, DC Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, Wausau East, and Antigo will make up the second-largest band ever to perform in the parade.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that thanks to Amy Wainscott, we would have never had this opportunity,” Finnegan said.

Finnegan says despite the size, the group is meshing well. DC Everest student Anika Lindell has the daunting task of keeping everyone on track during the parade.

“Our job is making sure everyone is on the same beat. Doing whistle commands, just kind of leading the group down the parade route,” said DC Everest High School Drum Major Anika Lindell.

They’re even planning on playing an original piece that represents our little corner of the world. “The piece is pretty exciting. It starts with America the Beautiful, and just adds little snippets of On Wisconsin until it just can’t take it anymore,” Finnegan said.

Lindell says it’s something that will stay with the kids for years to come. “It’s an experience that no one is going to forget and I know that it’s something that I’m so looking forward to,” she said.

