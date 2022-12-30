Over a dozen shell casings found on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen shell casings were found on Madison’s north side after shots were fired Thursday, police reported.

In the incident report released Friday, the Madison Police Department said its officers arrived around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Northridge Terrace after multiple people heard shots fired.

MPD noted there were no reports of anyone hurt or damage to any items or buildings.

Police are still investigating this incident. There was no information provided on any potential suspects.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.