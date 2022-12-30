A Quiet Holiday Weekend Forecast

A Mix of Clouds and Sun

Cooler Temperatures Today

Mild Temperatures By Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seasonally warm temperatures will give way to cooler conditions for today. An area low pressure and cold front moved through the region overnight.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today with temperatures falling slowly through the 30s. Winds will be out of the west 5-10 mph.

New Year’s Eve will start off with a little sunshine before clouds quickly return ahead of our next weather maker. The high will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A weak disturbance moves in Saturday evening into Sunday morning and could impact those New Year’s Eve plans. This will bring some widely scattered rain and snow showers Saturday night. Overnight lows will be around 30. More clouds are expected to welcome the new year with highs back to the lower 40s.

A much larger storm system will impact us to start next week. This system will bump temperatures to around 50 degrees by Tuesday. It will also come with the likelihood of rain. Some of the rain could be heavy and an isolated storm can’t be completely ruled out. While flooding is not expected at this time, it bears watching how the track develops in the days ahead.

Cooler, more seasonable weather returns for the second half of the week with a chance of some snow showers.

