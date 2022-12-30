Red Cross calls for increased blood donations following recent snowstorms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is warning Wisconsin residents of potential shortages in blood donations after recent snowstorms caused hundreds of units of bloods to go uncollected.

According to the Red Cross, recent storms across the country resulted in approximately 9,000 blood and platelet units going uncollected and over 300 blood drives being cancelled. In Wisconsin, drives in Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay were cancelled, and 900 units of blood were uncollected.

Red Cross officials are encouraging area residents to take action by donating blood at local blood drives to avoid shortages in the coming weeks. Interested donors can schedule an appointment for the following blood drives through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2726.

Arena

1/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Arena Fire/EMS Station, 111 David Circle

Baraboo

1/3/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ho Chunk Gaming, S3214 County Rd. BD

Barneveld

1/4/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 101 Wood St

Cross Plains

1/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2947 Thinnes St

Edgerton

1/6/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 590 S St Joseph Circle

Janesville

1/3/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S Main St

Madison

12/31/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

1/1/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

1/2/2023: 8:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

1/2/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

1/3/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

1/4/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Family Insurance Building A, 6000 American Parkway

1/4/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., UW Health West Clinic, 451 Junction Rd

1/4/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

1/4/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd

1/4/2023: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

1/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave

1/5/2023: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Health Sciences Learning Center, 750 Highland Avenue

1/5/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

1/5/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., GEF III, 125 S Webster St

1/5/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

1/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Health Sciences Learning Center, 750 Highland Avenue

1/6/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

1/6/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4505 Regent St

1/6/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

1/6/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hilton Madison Monona Terrace, 9 E. Wilson St.

1/6/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Franklin Fueling, 3760 Marsh Rd

1/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Festival Foods, 810 E Washington Ave

Middleton

1/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lexus of Madison, 8000 Airport Rd

Montfort

1/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Montfort Fire & Rescue Building, 604 Wall St

Oregon

1/7/2023: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., St John’s, 625 E Netherwood

Poynette

1/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Poynette Dekorra Fire Department, 600 Water Tower Road

Prairie du Sac

1/4/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bank of Prairie du Sac, 280 Washington St.

Spring Green

1/6/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 237 E Daley

