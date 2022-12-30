Sun Prairie and Marshal paramedics prepare to consolidate

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders hope to combat a staffing shortage when Sun Prairie Emergency Management Services absorbs the Village of Marshal EMS in the new year.

Emergency response services will merge between the two municipalities on January 1, 2023.

Sun Prairie Fire and Interim EMS Chief Christopher Garrison said uniform training under the same umbrella makes for a safer and speedier work environment and could even combat health care staffing shortages.

”If we get more communities joining together and being one we can provide so much of better services and at a better cost,” Chief Garrison said. ”We’re going to send them the two ambulances that are available, and we still have the third one standing by at Marshall and a fourth one we staff at opportune times during the day.”

Chief Garrison said two paramedics will travel in each ambulance, rather than one paramedic and one emergency tech. Paramedics have more training which he said means better care.

Sun Prairie Paramedic Dustin Weber looks forward to working with the Marshall community.

”Staffing for a lot of public safety agencies right now is a challenge, so when we can pool our resources together, things work more efficiently,” Weber said.

Weber is working to switch and update equipment in Marshall’s ambulances.

“We have to make sure it’s things that we’re familiar with and that we’re ready to use,” he said. ”We’ve also gotten our new medication bag fully stocked with cardiac medications, pain medications and all the general medications we would need to treat someone with an allergic reaction, nausea or anything like that.”

Chief Garrison said response time in Marshall will stay the same at an average of four to six minutes. If a simultaneous call comes through when one ambulance is already out, he said the merger makes it possible to send another rig.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.