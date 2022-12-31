9 suspects arrested after Adams County drug sweep
TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine area residents during a drug investigation Thursday.
The Sheriff’s Office carried out a search in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie. Nine people were found in the home and were arrested after methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized.
The following suspects have been referred to the Adams County District’s Office for the alleged crimes.
24-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident
- Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Felony Bail Jumping
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of a schedule II narcotic
19-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident
- Possession of a schedule II narcotic
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
- Felony Bail Jumping (5 counts)
- Possession of Methamphetamine
29-year-old Baraboo resident
- Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
- Possession of Schedule II Narcotics
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Felony bail jumping
26-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
55-year-old Friendship resident
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Illegally Possessing a Prescription Drug without a Prescription
- Felony Bail Jumping
57-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Illegally Possessing a Prescription Drug without a Prescription
20-year-old Lyndon Station resident
- Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
- Possession of Schedule II Narcotics
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Felony bail jumping
33-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
- Felony Bail Jumping (4 counts)
29-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
- Felony Bail Jumping (2 counts)
