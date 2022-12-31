9 suspects arrested after Adams County drug sweep

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine area residents during a drug investigation Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office carried out a search in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie. Nine people were found in the home and were arrested after methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized.

The following suspects have been referred to the Adams County District’s Office for the alleged crimes.

24-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Bail Jumping

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule II narcotic

19-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident

Possession of a schedule II narcotic

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Felony Bail Jumping (5 counts)

Possession of Methamphetamine

29-year-old Baraboo resident

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony bail jumping

26-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

55-year-old Friendship resident

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession of Methamphetamine

Illegally Possessing a Prescription Drug without a Prescription

Felony Bail Jumping

57-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession of Methamphetamine

Illegally Possessing a Prescription Drug without a Prescription

20-year-old Lyndon Station resident

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony bail jumping

33-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Felony Bail Jumping (4 counts)

29-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Felony Bail Jumping (2 counts)

