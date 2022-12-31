Badgers beat the Broncos

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin beats Western Michigan 76-66.

The Badgers men’s basketball team went 15 days without playing a game, but they finally got back on the Kohl Center floor Friday and beat Western Michigan 76 to 66 in Madison.

Wisconsin only led by two at halftime, but always seemed to be in control of the game from start to finish.

Steven Crowl had a big night for UW. The Junior center had 25 points and 8 rebounds to lead the Badgers

Chucky Hepburn added 11 points for Wisconsin, while Tyler Wahl chipped in 10.

Wisconsin is now 10 and 2 on the season while the Broncos fell to 4 and 9.

The Badgers will Minnesota on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. The game begins at 8 pm.

