Governor Evers begins inaugural campaign Friday night

Governor Tony Evers’ inaugural campaign began in Madison Friday night.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Part of the celebration included a performance from special musical guests at the Madison Children’s Museum. Governor Evers also spoke about his priorities for the next four years, including a focus on early childhood education.

“This is a really, really important next four years. We are going to work as hard as humanly possible to do the things we can do to make sure that students have the greatest opportunities possible,” Evers said.

Governor Evers’ official inaugural ceremony is set for Tuesday.

