The last few hours of 2022 will be slippery

Wintry mix to end the year

Back to almost 40 for the first day of 2023

The next chance of precipitation comes late Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -This last week of 2022 was anything but boring. Last weekend we were dealing with bitterly cold temperatures along with winds that brought wind chills down into the negative 30s and 40s. Then we began the slow swing back to temperatures that went from below to being back to average above. And as the breezy conditions continued much of the snow has melted, leaving roads wet.

Tonight as we end the last day of 2022, inclement weather is back again. Saturday’s temperatures have been hovering in the mid to upper 20s, but as we approach midnight, expect a slight warming that could take us to near or above freezing. This along with moisture heading into our southern counties and will likely mean a wintry mix for most of us beginning early this evening through midnight. After midnight, temperatures will warm just enough where that wintry mix turns over to mostly rain.

By Sunday morning, the rain will have ended, but then we’ll be looking at the possibility of fog throughout much of the area. Once the fog lifts later in the morning, we’re going to see a great start to 2023, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s.

