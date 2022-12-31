Marshall EMS workers say goodbye

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Marshall Area Emergency Medical Service staff prepared to say goodbye to the community for good as they consolidate with Sun Prairie EMS on Sunday.

According to Marshall EMS, about 30 staffers will find work elsewhere because of the switch.

Sun Prairie Interim EMS Chief Christopher Garrison said the decision to consolidate the Marshall and Sun Prairie teams came down to Marshall not having enough resources to serve the community on its own. On Thursday, he said the merge will improve response times and help with a staffing shortage.

Not all Marshall EMS workers agree with the change that was approved by both municipalities one year ago.

Saturday is Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Lee Shepard’s last day on the job in Marshall. In order to stay on the new EMS team, he would need to get a paramedic certification in addition to his EMT certifications, as Sun Prairie EMS only hires paramedics.

Shepard hopes the Marshall community remembers the previous 45 years of response work Marshall Area EMS provided since 1977.

”We’re proud of our service,” he said. “We know we’ve got a good service here and we’ve got good people here. Do we wish it was going in a different route and that we weren’t going anywhere? We definitely do, but so be it.”

Chief Garrison commended Marshall’s previous work but believes consolidation is the best solution moving forward.

Marshall Public Information Officer Lenora Borchardt said Sun Prairie will do a great job, but they’re worried a bigger entity might not provide the same community connection.

”It’s not providing just medical care, it’s being there all the time for everyone,” Borchardt said. ”This has been a difficult transition for everybody. We’ve worked very hard to be professional, to make sure our community gets great service, and Sun Prairie has excellent EMTs. They have excellent medical direction and they will provide a high quality medical service, but I will miss the connection with my coworkers and I will miss the connection with the people in the community.”

As for Shepard’s career, he’s already lined up EMT work with two other small municipalities in the area.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.