MPD: Man arrested after argument led to stealing and crashing U-Haul

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Thursday after an argument between him and a woman led to him crashing a stolen U-Haul into her car.

Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrived near Northport and Knutson Drive at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a domestic disturbance.

A man and a woman were allegedly arguing before the man took off in a stolen U-Haul. The woman followed the man, and the two eventually crashed into each other.

MPD officers found the man at a nearby home, where he came outside peacefully.

The 31-year-old man was arrested for second-degree reckless endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and several counts of bail jumping, according to MPD.

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
