New Year’s Eve Wintry Mix

Wintry Mix To Ring In The New Year

Mild Temperatures Remain

Spring-Like Storm Early In The Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -While it’s been a calm end to the week, it is expected to get active again just in time to wrap up the final hours of 2022. Enough so that your New Year’s Eve plans may need to take into account some wet conditions. The busy weather pattern will also stick around to kick off 2023 in what will feature more of a spring-like storm system than winter. This will include the potential of heavy rainfall early next week. Overall, the warmer than normal conditions will win out more times than not for the first half of January.

Saturday will start off with partly cloudy skies, but skies quickly cloud over by midday. Highs will be in the middle 30s as a few rain and snow showers develop by late afternoon and evening. The better chance of rain and snow showers will come for your New Year’s Eve celebrations. Overnight lows will be around 30 which could be just cold enough for an isolated slick spot. Although, it should be more wet and damp conditions than slippery.

New Year’s Day will start off with a lingering sprinkle or flurry, than a slight decrease in clouds throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with lows in the lower 30s. This will be the calm before another storm system by Monday.

Monday starts off dry, but then rain will slowly develop by the afternoon and evening. Mild temperatures into the middle 40s. Rain becomes likely Monday night with lows steady in the lower 40s. Heavy rain is likely Tuesday with unseasonable warm conditions around 50 degrees. That rain continues Tuesday night where it may mix in with snow showers as colder air moves in. Rain totals are expected to be around an inch across the area with locally higher totals possible.

A colder, more seasonable, stretch moves in for the end of week. Highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with some scattered flurries and snow showers at times.

