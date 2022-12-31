Runner from Madison to race in 127th Boston Marathon in honor of late grandmother

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison native and veteran of marathons has been selected to represent ‘Team Red Cross’ at the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Dominic Rott will run for the organization during the April race, and he is doing so in memory of his beloved grandmother who tragically passed away this year.

“It is amazing how many people my grandmother has touched with being a nurse and a sponsor of the American Red Cross. There is a story that I have shared with the most people that she did her nursing and schooling through the red cross, so she was a big advocate of the red cross,” Rott said.

Rott said he has participated in over 130 marathon throughout his lifetime, but says running in the Boston Marathon has been a lifelong dream of his.

“Once you start getting into marathons, you learn about the culture, the history, you discover that Boston is number one. It is the older race. It’s a milestone.”

In addition to representing the team at the race, Rott is raising money for the organization. To show your support, visit https://www.givengain.com/activist/679872/projects/54472/#timeline.

