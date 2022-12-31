Wisconsin inland trout catch and release season to begin January

(Pexels)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers that the early inland streams catch and release season for trout will begin on Jan. 7, 2023.

During this fishing season, anglers must immediately release all fish they catch.

To participate this season, anglers must have an inland trout stamp and a 2022-2023 fishing license, which expires on March 31, 2023. Beginning on April 1, 2023, anglers must have a 2023-2024 fishing license and a new inland trout stamp.

The catch and release season will end on May 5, 2023. On May 6, anglers can harvest fish but must follow bag limit regulations and length requirements.

Visit the DNR’s Guide to Wisconsin’s Trout Fishing Regulations and their Inland Trout Fishing webpage for more information. The DNR also has information for anglers to responsibly catch and release.

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
