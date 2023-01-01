Dane Co: Two hospitalized in Town of Middleton crash

(Source: MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two drivers were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after one of the drivers crashed into the other in the Town of Middleton, the Dane County Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials said a 24-year-old woman was driving westbound on STH 14 at Millers Curve when she crashed into a 19-year-old man driving eastbound.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, units from Middleton PD and Middleton Fire and EMS all responded to the crash at 4:45 a.m., according to Dane County officials.

Both drivers were taken to UW hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Officials said the 24-year-old was cited for operating left of center.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department said both lanes of STH 14 between Rocky Del Rd and Twin Valley Rd. were closed for seven hours during the morning to investigate the crash.

