Fire causes $100,000 in damages, displaces Madison family on city’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four family members on Madison’s south side were displaced Sunday morning after a fire started in the walls of their home, according to Madison Fire Department.

MFD said it responded just before 6 a.m. Sunday to calls of a fire on the 200 Block of West Lakeside St. When crews arrived at the two-story home, they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Upon first inspection, crews did not see any fire damage in the open areas inside the house. MFD said after using a thermal camera, the firefighters were able to find the source of the fire inside the walls and the attic and swiftly extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said the damages to the south side home are estimated to be $100,000.

None of the family members reported injuries and the Red Cross is helping the family.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.