First Madison baby of 2023 born at St. Mary’s Hospital

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the world welcomed in 2023 Sunday, a Madison family also welcomed their second son.

Baby Jack was born at 1:53 a.m. and according to SSM Health St Mary’s this makes Jack the first baby born this year not just at the hospital—but in all of Madison.

Evan Schnaitman and Anna Davila, Jack’s parents, are excited to spend some time with their newborn.

“Soak in the moment. It’s tough but worth it so just enjoy every minute you have with them because they’re only little for so long.”

With another 2 year old with a late December birthday, the two said they’re excited to bring in the new year with a birthday from now on.

“This baby showed up on New Year’s Day, and it’s a little surprise because he’ll get a countdown for every birthday that he has.”

Jack was born weighing seven pounds, seven ounces and measured at 20 inches long.

Another New Year’s Day baby, Shiloh, was born at UnityPoint Health – Meriter in Madison, weighing 6 pounds nine ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

