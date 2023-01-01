Hy-Vee dietician whips up 2 better-for-you butter boards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A healthy spin on the skyrocketing trend surrounding homemade butter boards. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Aryn DeGrave will help you create the perfect board to serve in the New Year with dietitian-approved twists!

Holiday Greek Yogurt Board

All you need:

2 cups plain Greek Yogurt ½ cup pistachios (or substitute chopped pecans or walnuts)

½ cup pomegranate arils

2 tbsp Hy-Vee honey Sprinkle of cinnamon (optional)

To dip: Apple slices, pear slices, graham crackers

All you do:

1. Using the back of a spoon spread dollops of Greek yogurt out across a cutting board or serving platter.

2. Sprinkle evenly with pistachios, pomegranate arils, drizzle with honey and sprinkle with cinnamon (optional).

3. Outline your board with dipping options: apple slices, pear slices, graham crackers.

Mediterranean Hummus Board

All you need:

2 cups original or garlic hummus

¼ cup pitted, sliced Kalamata olives

½ cup quartered cherry tomatoes

¼ cup diced red onion Smoked paprika, to taste Feta cheese (optional)

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

To dip: Cucumber slices, sliced bell peppers, radishes, whole-grain crackers, pita or naan bread

All you do:

1. Using the back of a spoon spread dollops of hummus out across a cutting board or serving platter.

2. Sprinkle on the Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, red onion and top with smoked paprika and feta cheese (optional). Drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil.

3. Outline your board with dipping options: cucumber slices, bell pepper strips, whole-grain crackers, etc.

