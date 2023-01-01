Iowa Co. Police, EMS respond to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 18/151 westbound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A motor vehicle crash occurred on Hwy 18/151 westbound according to Iowa County Emergency Management.

Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident. The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office said there are possible injuries. One person was transported to the hospital and lanes going westbound are now open.

Iowa County Emergency Management urges drivers to slow down.

