John Torchio declares for the NFL Draft
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin safety John Torchio announced in a Tweet on Saturday night the he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
The fifth-year senior finished the 2022 season with two pick-six touchdowns, five pass breakups and five interceptions, which ranked second in the Big Ten Conference.
Torchio set a Wisconsin school record with a 100-yard pick-sick in the Badgers’ first game of the season against Illinois State on September 3.
The former walk-on from Lafayette, California was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection and earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors on October 24 following his two-interception performance against Purdue.
