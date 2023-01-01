John Torchio declares for the NFL Draft

FILE - Wisconsin's John Torchio (15) gestures to the crowd after running an interception back...
FILE - Wisconsin's John Torchio (15) gestures to the crowd after running an interception back for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Madison, Wis. The Badgers safety has become the latest in a long line of former Wisconsin walk-ons to develop into featured performers. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin safety John Torchio announced in a Tweet on Saturday night the he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The fifth-year senior finished the 2022 season with two pick-six touchdowns, five pass breakups and five interceptions, which ranked second in the Big Ten Conference.

Torchio set a Wisconsin school record with a 100-yard pick-sick in the Badgers’ first game of the season against Illinois State on September 3.

The former walk-on from Lafayette, California was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection and earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors on October 24 following his two-interception performance against Purdue.

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard greats safety John Torchio (15) after a play in the...
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard greats safety John Torchio (15) after a play in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA...
Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

Wisconsin hockey plays Lake Superior State at Fiserv Forum on December 28, 2022 in the Kwik...
Wisconsin blanks Lake Superior State 4-0 in Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off
The Wisconsin Badgers take the field pregame ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday,...
Badgers win season finale against Oklahoma State
Freshman Carter Booth playing in Minnesota's match against Wisconsin at the UW Field House on...
Wisconsin volleyball lands Minnesota transfer, Carter Booth
Badgers land four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer