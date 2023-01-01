MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin safety John Torchio announced in a Tweet on Saturday night the he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

#Badgers John Torchio declares for the NFL draft https://t.co/6tDpBLXcMI — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) January 1, 2023

The fifth-year senior finished the 2022 season with two pick-six touchdowns, five pass breakups and five interceptions, which ranked second in the Big Ten Conference.

Torchio set a Wisconsin school record with a 100-yard pick-sick in the Badgers’ first game of the season against Illinois State on September 3.

The former walk-on from Lafayette, California was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection and earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors on October 24 following his two-interception performance against Purdue.

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard greats safety John Torchio (15) after a play in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) (Andy Manis | AP)

Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri | AP)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.