Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning.

Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic.

A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his truck.

Police believe slippery road conditions were the cause.

The truck driver has life-threatening injuries and was taken to Janesville Mercy Hospital and later transferred to the UW Hospital in Madison.

The SUV driver and two other passengers were also taken to a hospital for their injuries.

W Hwy 14 was closed for about 1.5 hours but it is currently open.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.