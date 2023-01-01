Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning.

Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic.

A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his truck.

Police believe slippery road conditions were the cause.

The truck driver has life-threatening injuries and was taken to Janesville Mercy Hospital and later transferred to the UW Hospital in Madison.

The SUV driver and two other passengers were also taken to a hospital for their injuries.

W Hwy 14 was closed for about 1.5 hours but it is currently open.

