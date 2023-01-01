Madison bar, restaurant owners and customers enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations without COVID restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Restaurant regulars and workers welcomed New Year’s Eve celebrations back with drinks, music and no pandemic restrictions.

The Harmony Bar and Grill Owners Pam and Michael Barrett said 2023 celebrations mark the return of normal, post-pandemic gatherings.

Lucky’s 1313 Brew Pub Manager Andy Buth expressed the same sentiment and said people really made a return to the bar scene throughout 2022.

”Especially the beginning part of 2021 there was still a little more hesitation,” Buth said. “It feels like three years ago before this all happened.”

This New Year’s Eve marks the first time the Barrett’s celebrated at The Harmony Bar and Grill as owners instead of customers.

They bought the Atwood Neighborhood spot in September.

”It is really I think the first time people have really felt comfortable being out with people,” Pam said.

Regular customer Gil Halsted agreed.

”During 22 it felt like it was opening more and more and more,” he said.

The Barrets took over the bar after the previous owner expressed interest in selling it to neighborhood residents to keep the establishment in local hands.

Michael hopes more customers feel comfortable returning in 2023 as he celebrated the new ownership and his 60th birthday on Saturday.

