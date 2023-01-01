Madison bar, restaurant owners and customers enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations without COVID restrictions

Madison bar, restaurant owners and customers enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations without COVID...
Madison bar, restaurant owners and customers enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations without COVID restrictions(Kauz)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Restaurant regulars and workers welcomed New Year’s Eve celebrations back with drinks, music and no pandemic restrictions.

The Harmony Bar and Grill Owners Pam and Michael Barrett said 2023 celebrations mark the return of normal, post-pandemic gatherings.

Lucky’s 1313 Brew Pub Manager Andy Buth expressed the same sentiment and said people really made a return to the bar scene throughout 2022.

”Especially the beginning part of 2021 there was still a little more hesitation,” Buth said. “It feels like three years ago before this all happened.”

This New Year’s Eve marks the first time the Barrett’s celebrated at The Harmony Bar and Grill as owners instead of customers.

They bought the Atwood Neighborhood spot in September.

”It is really I think the first time people have really felt comfortable being out with people,” Pam said.

Regular customer Gil Halsted agreed.

”During 22 it felt like it was opening more and more and more,” he said.

The Barrets took over the bar after the previous owner expressed interest in selling it to neighborhood residents to keep the establishment in local hands.

Michael hopes more customers feel comfortable returning in 2023 as he celebrated the new ownership and his 60th birthday on Saturday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

Madison Children’s Museum hosts dance party to ring in the new year
Iowa Co. Police, EMS respond to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 18/151 westbound
Walworth Co. deputies arrest man after police chase
Cookies generic
Judge: People can sell candy, cakes, cookies without license