Madison Children’s Museum hosts dance party to ring in the new year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since midnight is past bedtime for our little ones, the Madison Children’s Museum hosted a Noon Year’s Eve Dance Party Saturday to ensure kids got to ring in 2023.

Children of all ages played with their friends, danced to music and counted down the new year together. After three years of at-home celebrations, Molly Schuman and her daughter Margot were finally able to celebrate with their friends.

“We have been members for a long time, since probably she was less than a year and we live really close; we live about six blocks away, so we’re here a lot and it’s just a great resource,” Schuman said. We’re happy to do this because we had gone to this party probably in 2019 and 2018 and we’re excited to come back to the dance party here.

Psychologist David Minden said the COVID-19 pandemic revealed an increase in anxiety and depression, which he partially contributes to a lack of social interactions.

“People have lost during the pandemic; they’ve lost loved ones, but they’ve also lost some of a sense of safety and they’ve lost this sense of how to be together in significant ways.”

Minden said these interactions are important and contribute to character growth.

“To recognize that we all have our normal kind of ups and downs in mental health and it’s just part of living, and so reaching out, having people around you, having friends, having family you can talk to is the number one way you can take care of yourself.”

Now, without restrictions, families are back and better than ever, celebrating with loved ones.

“What we also know about loss is people grow out of loss and that people find meaning and people find purpose and people find a way of making, not just making the best but making something better out of what has happened,” Minden said.

